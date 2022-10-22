Orji Kalu hails Obi of Onitsha at 20th coronation anniversary

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe as he celebrates his 20th coronation anniversary and the 2022 Ofala festival.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the Obi of Onitsha as a committed and patriotic statesman with passion for growth and development of Onitsha, Anambra State and Nigeria.



Extolling the virtues of the renowned monarch, the former governor of Abia urged leaders to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of the traditional ruler.



Kalu said that Achebe brought unprecedented development to his domain and environs, adding that Ndigbo are proud of the giant strides of the paramount ruler.



Kalu applauded the Obi of Onitsha for his invaluable contributions to nation building through various platforms.



He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe on the double celebration of his 20th coronation anniversary and the 2022 Ofala festival.



“The paramount ruler has consistently demonstrated his passion for growth and development at the community, sub-national and national levels.



“He has continually made unbiased and objective contributions to national discourse.



“His giant strides on the throne are worthy of commendation and emulation.



“The monarch is a rallying point for Ndigbo across the globe”.



While wishing the monarch a successful celebration, Kalu prayed for longer reign for the Obi of Onitsha. (NAN)

