Orji Kalu hails Iwuanyanwu at 80

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated an eminent business man and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 80th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday in Abuja, described Iwuanyanwu as a detrabilised and patriotic statesman with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

While extolling the virtues of the founder of Champion Newspapers, Kalu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the statesman to the social, economic and political development of the country.

The former governor of Abia joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the 80th birthday anniversary of Iwuanyanwu.

According to him, on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as he clocks 80.

“The elder statesman has consistently contributed to the growth and progress of Nigeria in many ways.

“As a successful businessman,engineer, community leader and philanthropist of repute, Chief Iwuanyanwu has carved a niche for himself beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Through various platforms, the celebrant has continually demonstrated large heart, selflessness and patriotism.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is a role model for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“As he marks this glorious feat, I pray that God will strengthen him,” Kalu said.

He wished Iwuanyanwu a memorable birthday celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Iwuanyanwu was proprietor of Iwuanyanwu National Football Club, a premier league clubside, later taken over by Imo government and renamed Heartland Football Club. (NAN)

