Orji Kalu hails Igbinedion at 88, describes him as rare gem

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on his 88 birthday anniversary.

Kalu in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday in Abuja, described the eminent business man and elder statesman as a rare gem with passion for humanity.

The former governor of Abia further described Igbinedion’s contributions to Nigeria’s social, economic and political developments as enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

According to him, Chief Igbinedion has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life.

While joining the house of Igbinedion in celebrating the robust accomplishments of their patriarch, Kalu said that he would continually appreciate the Esama’s wise counsel.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as he clocks 88.

“The Esama has consistently demonstrated large heart, humility, patriotism, selflessness, sincerity and above all, commitment to the service of God and humanity.

“The attributes of the celebrant are worthy of emulation by leaders at various levels in all spheres of life.

“Personally, I will continue to tap from the vast knowledge and experience of the Esama.

“Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike, are benefiting from his platforms either in business or philanthropy.

“The contributions of Chief Igbinedion to nation building are highly commendable and worth celebrating,’’ Kalu said.

He prayed to God to strengthen the Esama in his endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igbinedion, who was born Sept. 11, 1934, is a businessman and traditional aristocrat from Okada town in Edo state.

He holds the chieftaincy title of the Esama of the Benin Kingdom (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

