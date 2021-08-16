Orji Kalu hails IBB at 80, describes him as bridge builder

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji has described former President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda (IBB) as a bridge builder with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

, in a goodwill message issued on Monday in Abuja celebrate IBB at 80, acknowledged contributions nation building.

The former governor of Abia also described IBB as an accomplished and dedicated elder statesman.

According , IBB has over the years sustained relationships across the country building and strengthening ties among family, friends and associates.

He said that the former President is a strong advocate of peaceful -existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with former President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda on the occasion of 80th birthday.

“The former president has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The former military ruler is a selfless, patriotic and highly detrabilised statesman.

“The country will continue to benefit from wealth of in leadership.’’

According to him, having served the country in the highest position, the celebrant deserves to be celebrated for his giant achievements.

appreciating the former president as a rare gem, Kalu urged the celebrant to his patriotic efforts in advocating peace and unity across the country.

He wished the former president a glorious celebration and longer life as he serves humanity. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,