Orji Kalu hails Atiku at 75

Chief Whip Senate, Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on occasion his 75th birthday.

Kalu in a goodwill message issued on Saturday in Abuja, acknowledged Abubakar’s contributions to in various capacities.

former governor Abiasaid that former vice-president contributed immensely to growth and sustenance in Nigeria.

While joining government and people Adamawa to celebrate statesman, Kalu wished Abubakar longer life in service humanity.

“I felicitate with former Vice-President Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on occasion his 75th birthday anniversary.

“Having served the nation in various positions, the former Vice-President has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development Nigeria.

“The former Vice-President has carved a niche for himself in public service.

“As he attains this milestone, I pray to Allah to give him longer life in sound health.’’ Kalu said. (NAN)

