Orji Kalu hails APC Chairman, Adamu at 76

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Mr Orji Kalu has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on his 76 birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a goodwill message on Friday in Abuja, described the former governor of Nasarawa as a selfless statesman and consummate politician with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

Acknowledging Adamu’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the national chairman of the APC remained a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

He said, “I congratulate former governor of Nasarawa and national chairman of the APC as he clocks 76.

“The national chairman has over the years, built and sustained relationships across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria owing to his goodwill.

“His contributions to nation building in different capacities are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The political class will continue to tap from the vast experience of the celebrant.

“In his capacity as national chairman of the APC, the party has been waxing strong in view of his leadership qualities.

“I celebrate the accomplishments of Turakin Keffi in all folds,” Kalu said.

Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen Adamu in his endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that after months of political horse trading, Nigeria’s ruling APC on March 26, affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Nasarawa Central senator, Abdullahi Adamu as its national chairman.

Adamu was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its formation in 1998, and served as governor of Nasarawa on the platform of the party.

He went on to also clinch his senatorial position as a member of the PDP in 2011.

At the end of his two-term as governor, Adamu became secretary, Board of Trustees of the PDP and defected in 2013, haven joined the then “New PDP” which left with some chieftains of the then ruling party to join the APC. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

