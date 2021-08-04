Orji Kalu greets Ibori at 63

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former governor of Delta, Chief James Ibori on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, acknowledged the roles played by Ibori in building and sustaining democratic virtues in Delta.

The former governor of Abia described Ibori as a popular and consummate politician in view of his inclusive and participatory approach to politics.

According to him, Ibori has built and sustained large followership in politics beyond Delta state.

He added that Ibori’s large heart, generosity and selflessness will continue to speak for the celebrant.

Kalu prayed for longer life for the former governor of Delta as he serves humanity.

“I join family, friends and well-wishers of former governor of Delta , Chief James Ibori in celebrating his 63rd birthday.

“The former governor has contributed to the social, economic and political development of Delta and Nigeria.

“He is a bridge builder and detrabilised Nigerian, with friends and associates from different parts of Nigeria.

“He is passionate about a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“As an astute politician, the celebrant has empowered his contemporaries and the younger generation beyond the shores of Delta,’’ Kalu said.

While wishing the celebrant a joyous celebration, Kalu prayed for greater success for Ibori. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...