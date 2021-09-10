Orji Kalu greets Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion at 87

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has described the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion, as a rare gem with passion for humanity.

Kalu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday to celebrate Igbinedion’s 87th birthday, acknowledged the patriotic contributions of the elder statesman to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Kalu noted that Igbinedion had over the years sustained his pedigree in business, leadership and philanthropy.

The former Abia governor commended the elder stateman for his efforts at empowering the less privileged.

Kalu called on business and political leaders across the country to emulate the good works of the businessman.

He said: “I join the House of Igbinedion to celebrate their patriarch, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion as he clocks 87.

“The life of the celebrant has been fulfilling in view of his robust accomplishments in all facets of life.

“As a businessman and philanthropist, the celebrant has created wealth and employment opportunities for the teeming Nigerian populace.

“The celebrant has consistently sustained his humanitarian gestures beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He has in no small measure contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“The Esama is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“As he marks this glorious feat, I pray for longer life for Chief Igbinedion in the service of humanity.” (NAN)

