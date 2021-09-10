Orji Kalu greets Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion at 87

The Chief Whip the Senate, Orji Kalu, has described the Esama Benin Kingdom, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion, as a rare gem passion for humanity.


Kalu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday to celebrate Igbinedion’s 87th birthday, acknowledged the patriotic contributions the elder statesman to the growth and development Nigeria.

Kalu noted that Igbinedion had over the years sustained his pedigree in business, leadership and philanthropy.

The former Abia governor commended the elder stateman for his efforts at empowering the less privileged.

Kalu called on business and political leaders across the country to emulate the good works the businessman.

He said: “I join the House Igbinedion to celebrate their patriarch, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion as he clocks 87.

“The life the celebrant has been fulfilling in his robust accomplishments in all facets life.

“As a businessman and philanthropist, the celebrant has created and employment opportunities for the teeming populace.

“The celebrant has consistently sustained his humanitarian gestures beyond the shores Nigeria.

“He has in no small measure contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“The Esama is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“As he marks glorious feat, I pray for longer life for Chief Igbinedion in the service humanity.” (NAN)

