Orji Kalu greets Buhari at 80, describes leadership qualities as remarkable

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu on Friday described President Muhammadu Buhari as a genuine and patriotic leader with passion for a just and fair society.

Kalu in a goodwill message to commemorate Buhari’s 80th birthday acknowledged the developmental strides of the Buhari-led administration.

Extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu said that Buhari had over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree across the nooks and crannies of the country, owing to his attributes anchored on justice and fairness.

The former governor of Abia urged politicians to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of the President.

He added that Buhari consistently demonstrated selflessness, patriotism and integrity in his pursuits.

Kalu prayed for longer life for the President in the service to humanity.

“I convey my greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“The President has continually made sacrifices for the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“His leadership qualities are remarkable, unbeatable and worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe.

“The President will forever be celebrated for his contributions to social, economic and political development of Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu wished the President a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)