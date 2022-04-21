Orji Kalu Foundation hails its Chairman at 62

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has congratulated its Chairman and Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu as he celebrated his 62th birthday anniversary.



A statement on Thursday by the Executive Secretary of the foundation, Mrs Jemaimah Kalu, described Orji Kalu as a charismatic leader and a pace setter.



She urged Kalu to continue to be a role model to many through his efforts in governance and unflinching support to humanity.



She said: “The Orji Uzor Kalu foundation wishes our charismatic chairman a happy and glorious birthday.



“We wish you many more fruitful years and God’s manifold blessings.

“You are a pace setter and a role model and God will continually protect you and your family with more divine grace.”

The former governor of Abia and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District was born on April 21, 1960.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that as at 1989, Kalu had set up the Orji Kalu Education Foundation and Orji Uzor Kalu Loan scheme.

The scheme provided scholarships for indigenes of Abia from primary school to university level and interest free loan for widows and petty traders. (NAN)

