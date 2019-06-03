Orji Kalu felicitates with Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr

Dr Orji Kalu, Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

A statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja by Mr Kunle Oyewunmi of Orji Kalu Media Office, urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of the holy Quran.

Kalu also urged the Muslim faithful to sustain the exemplary qualities of Prophet Mohammed beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

While condemning perpetrators of hate campaign in the country, the former governor of Abia noted that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.

He commended spiritual leaders for promoting peaceful co-existence and admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness and patriotism in their pursuits.

He said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe to celebrate yet another Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan fast.

“Let us uphold and sustain the virtues of the holy month in our endeavours.

“We must demonstrate piety, brotherliness, selflessness, forgiveness and patriotism in our daily activities as enshrined in the holy Quran.

“Nigeria, as a heterogeneous country, is blessed and as such Nigerians must live in peace and harmony, regardless of religious, political and ethnic differences,” Kalu said.

He also called on the Muslim Ummah to offer prayers for leaders at all levels of government and admonished the political class to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

Kalu wished Muslims a hitch-free Sallah celebration. (NAN)

