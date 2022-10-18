Orji Kalu felicitates Olubadan, Oba Balogun at 80

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun on his 80th birthday.

This is contained in Kalu’s congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kalu described Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade 11 as a forthright and selfless leader with passion for credible leadership and good governance.

He urged the people of Ibadan land to sustain their support for the Oba, adding that he had consistently demonstrated patriotism in his endeavours.

The former governor of Abia who wished the paramount ruler longer years in the service of humanity, appealed to him not to relent in his efforts to promote peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups in his domain.

“I join the people of Ibadan land in celebrating Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade 11 on his 80th birthday anniversary.

“The first class traditional ruler has continually displayed outstanding leadership qualities in various capacities.

“His contributions to nation building are remarkable, enormous and worthy of commendation.

“Under his watch, Ibadan land has witnessed tremendous development.

“I call on the people of Ibadan land to sustain their support for the Oba.’’

Kalu wished the traditional ruler longer reign on the revered throne of his forebears.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu is the Ashipa Seriki Mayegun of Ibadan land. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

