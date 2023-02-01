Orji Kalu extols virtues of late Emir of Dutse

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Jigawa over the death of Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi.

Kalu, in a condolence message, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Dutse Emirate Council and prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Emir.

Acknowledging the noble contributions of the late Emir to his community, Jigawa and Nigeria, Kalu said that the late royal father would be remembered for his exemplary leadership style.

Kalu, who recalled his visit to the Emir a few years ago, described him as compassionate, generous and humble.

“The demise of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi is a big loss to Jigawa and Nigeria in general.

“The late Emir was a patriotic and selfless leader, who used his position to advance the cause of the people.

“He was passionate about the growth and progress of his domain. The late emir demonstrated outstanding leadership attributes in various capacities.

“He was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation in view of his impeccable personality,’’ he said.

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al-Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late Emir. (NAN)