Orji kalu condoles with Coscharis over wife’s death

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condoled with President of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, over the death of his wife, Mrs Charity Maduka.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Monday in Abuja, described Charity as a virtuous woman and strong pillar of support to the womenfolk.

The former governor of Abia said that the deceased would be remembered for her good legacies.

Kalu encouraged family members of the deceased to uphold her worthy legacies, adding that she impacted humanity through various initiatives.

“The death of Mrs Charity Maduka is a huge loss to the country in view of her contributions to the business world and humanity.

“She was a role model and a pillar of support to the womenfolk and her good works will continue to speak for her.

“Above all, she lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity,” he said.

Kalu further extended his condolences to the Government and people of Anambra State and prayed God to grant her husband the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...