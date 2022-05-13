Orji Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condemned the gruesome murder of a student of Shehu Shahari College of Education, Sokoto, Ms Deborah Yakubu.

Yakubu was set ablaze by her course mates who accused her of blasphemy to Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

Kalu, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, described the act as evil, cruel and barbaric.

The former governor of Abia urged the Sokoto State Government, security agencies and authorities of the higher institution to work harmoniously in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Kalu said that the late Yakubu was killed in her prime and emphasised that the ugly incident must be condemned in totality.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Kalu urged students of the institution to shun violence and social vices.

He added that the culprits of the act must face the wrath of the law.

He said: “I condemn in strong terms the unwarranted killing of Deborah Yakubu, a 200 level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

“The ugly incident is shocking and devastating.

“The culprits must be exposed and brought to book.

“Students should not engage in illegitimate acts and as such, the ugly incident must be thoroughly investigated with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book.

“I admonish parents and guardians to instil good moral values in their children and wards so as to build a good society”.

Kalu, however, pointed out that Islam and Christianity do not support violence and called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

