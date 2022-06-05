Orji Kalu condemns attack on St. Francis Catholic  Church, Owo

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has expressed shock and sadness over the bombing of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.



Kalu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, condemned the attack which left many worshippers dead and others injured.

Lamenting the ugly incident, the former governor of Abia described the attack as evil and sinful.



Kalu called on security agencies to deploy their skills in fishing out perpetrators of the wicked act.



According to him, the unfortunate incident is devastating and wicked.



Kalu appealed to appropriate authorities to strengthen the security framework of the country to guarantee peace and unity.



He said that all hands must be on deck to stop the killings by terrorists across the country.



“I am devastated and shocked over the attack on St. Francis Church, Owo leading to the death of many people with others injured.



” It is a wicked, evil and sinful act.

“This is too much to bear.

“It is a black Sunday.

“The perpetrators must be exposed and brought to book.



“I urge security agencies to commence full scale investigations in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act and avoid recurrence,” Kalu said.



He commiserated with the government and people of Ondo state while praying to God to grant the departed souls peaceful rest.



Kalu also conveyed his condolences to the Catholic community, especially the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

Kalu also wished hospitalised victims quick recovery. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

