Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has condemned abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, described the incident as devastating and evil.

The Prelate alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain, were kidnapped on Sunday along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

The former governor of Abia urged security agencies to intensify rescue operations in a bid to ensure safe release of the victims.

“The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening.

“Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.’’

Kalu prayed for the safe release of the abducted. (NAN)

