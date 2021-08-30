Orji Kalu commiserates with Sen. Na’Allah over son’s death

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has with the representing Kebbi Senatorial District, Bala Na’ Allah, who lost eldest son, Abdulkarim.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Monday in Abuja, condemned the killing of the young pilot, Abdulkarim.

The 36-year old was reported have been tied and strangled unidentified assailants, who forcefully gained access the deceased’s residence in Kaduna.

The former governor of Abia, who expressed shock the ugly incident, called for robust investigations bring the perpetrators book.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the tragic death of the eldest son of Sen. Bala Na’Allah, Abdulkarim.

“It shocking and devastating; the pilot died in prime.

“The perpetrators of the evil act must not unpunished.”

Kalu prayed Allah to the late pilot Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give the deceased’s family the fortitude bear the loss. (NAN)

