Orji Kalu commiserates with Pantami over daughter’s demise

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condoled with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami over the death of his daughter, Aisha Isa Ali.
Kalu, while describing the passing of the young girl as painful, prayed to Allah to give the Pantami family strength and peace during the period of grief.
In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Minister, adding that Aisha died in her prime.
Pantami’s 13 year old daughter died on Monday.
“I commiserate with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Ali Pantami, who lost his daughter, Aisha Isa Ali.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Minister and his family members during this sorrowful period.
“Aisha died in her prime but who are we to question Allah.
“May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus,” Orji said. (NAN)
