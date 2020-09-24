Orji Kalu commends FG, Abia leaders for N12bn Ohafia-Arochukwu road project

Share the news













Former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the reconstruction of section two of Ohafia to Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial District. Kalu who also represents Abia North Senatorial zone, made the commendation in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the road reconstruction project.

Kalu expressed his appreciation to President Buhari for what he referred to as a great favour to the people of Abia North. Kalu who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, said that getting the road approved has increased his fulfilment as a representative of the people, adding that it would “breath life’’ into the economy and livelihood of Ohafia and Arochukwu. He commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for the approval.

He said that they demonstrated relentless efforts and worked hand in hand with him to capture the road in the appropriation process. “Others are Chairman Senate Committee on Works, Sen. Adamu Aliero, Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Uche Orji and Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Abubakar Aliyu. “Also in the list is the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior Georgina Ehuriah for their relentless efforts in actualising this dream,’’ Kalu said He also expressed appreciation to the Abia All Progressives Congress, stating that the stakeholders worked as a team towards the project. “And their team work has given them victory,’’ Kalu added. He further commended Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato /Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkeiru Onyejiocha and the Minister of State for Mines and steel, Dr Uche Ogah. Others are member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Rep. Uko Nkole, member representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu for their commitment and assistance in facilitating the road approval

He said: “I, on behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone and Abia State, do express sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for this great favour to the people of Abia North.

“I am deeply excited because the completion of the road would improve the quality of life of our constituents by easing the stress they currently face commuting the road especially Arochukwu road. The chief whip believes that when completed, the road being a strong economic artery of Abia North Senatorial zone, would reduce the hardship facing commuters. (NAN)

Related