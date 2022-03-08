Orji Kalu celebrates Osinbajo at 65

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 65th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, described the vice president as a true progressive who is committed to nation building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo who served as the Attorney General of Lagos from 1999 to 2007 and has served as the vice president of Nigeria since 2015, was born on March 8, 1957.

The former governor of Abia urged the celebrant to sustain his good works for the country, adding that Osinbajo consistently complemented the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

While applauding the leadership style of the vice president, Kalu wished him longer life in the service to humanity and said that Osinbajo has built a good name in leadership, law, politics and pastoral work.

He said:” On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 65.

“Looking at the accomplishments of the vice president in all spheres of life, it is obvious that the celebrant has sustained his exemplary leadership attributes over the years.

“The vice president has continually supported President Buhari in building a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

“As the celebrant attains this glorious age, I pray that God will continue to strengthen him in all his pursuits.”

Kalu wished the vice president a memorable birthday celebration. (NAN)

