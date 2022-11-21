Orji Kalu celebrates Goodluck Jonathan at 65, urges politicians to emulate him

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Kalu in a goodwill message issued on Sunday in Abuja prayed for long life for Jonathan.

While acknowledging Jonathan’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman with passion for a prosperous Nigeria.

The former governor of Abia joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the remarkable and giant accomplishments of the former president.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 65 years.

“The former president has made invaluable contributions to humanity in various capacities at the sub-national, national and global levels.

“I urge the political class to embrace the democratic values of the celebrant.

“The former president deserves to be celebrated for the selflessness and patriotism in his endeavours,’’ Kalu wrote.

Jonathan was Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015. He was born on Nov. 20, 1957 at Otuoke, Bayelsa.

He was the first incumbent president in Nigeria’s history to concede defeat when he lost the 2015 presidential election to sitting President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)

