Orji Kalu celebrates former Sun MD, Awoyinfa at 70

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has described the pioneer Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspapers, Mike Awoyinka as a cerebral media guru.



Kalu said this in a goodwill message on Saturday in Abuja in commemoration of Awoyinfa’s 70th birthday anniversary.



Acknowledging Awoyinfa’s contributions to the growth and progress of the media industry, Kalu said that the media practitioner’s outstanding leadership qualities were unbeatable and remarkable.



The former governor of Abia commended the media guru for committing his intellectual capacity to the development of the media space.



He expressed joy that Awoyinfa continually mentored many successful journalists across the globe.



Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the former Managing Director and Editor-in- Chief of the Sun newspapers, Mr Mike Awoyinka as he clocks 70.



“The celebrant is a household name in the media industry, having made enormous contributions to the media profession over the years.



“The media entrepreneur has consistently demonstrated his uncommon skills in various capacities.



“His passion for the media profession is highly commendable and worthy of emulation”.



Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)

