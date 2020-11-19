Photos: Orji Kalu catches public eye as he joins ATM queue

A trending photo has drawn the attention of the public eye which shows the Senate Chief Whip ,Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his usual act of humility after he was spotted on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) queue as he was about to carry out a transaction.

In a photo which has since gone viral online, the Senate Chief Whip and 2014 Forbes rated Billionaire was pictured by a bystander as he patiently waited his turn with other users who were about to use the teller machine. The Senator was without his retinue of security and personal aides.

Although his actions may appear to have been unexpected, it is quite unusual for someone in a high position of power like a former Governor,Forbes rated Billionaire and current Principal officer in the Red-Chambers, to be spotted in such circumstances. This is usually because of safety and security reasons as well as the fact that there are always pressing issues that need the timely response of political office leaders.

Many Nigerians have continued to hail the meekness shown by the former governor.

Recall, that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu recently expressed his interest to purchase Top Rated English Football club Arsenal in which he staked 35%.