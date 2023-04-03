Orji Kalu announces wife’s death

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has announced the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, aged 61 years.

Kalu, also a former governor of Abia state made his wife’s death public in a statement he personally signed Monday.

Read full statement below:

TRANSITION TO ETERNAL GLORY

With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, aged 61 years.

She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

Signed: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (MON)

Former Governor, Abia State

Chief Whip of the Senate

For: Orji Uzor Kalu Family