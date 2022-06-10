Orientation: NYSC deploys 1,700 corps members to Gombe State

No fewer than 1, 700 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been deployed to Gombe State, for the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I orientation, according to Ms Margaret Dakama, the scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state.

In a statement on Friday in Gombe, Dakama said the orientation for the corps members was expected to begin from June 15 to July 5.

According to her, the corps members are to report at NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

She said that registration for the exercise would be done between June 15 and 17.

The NYSC official in the state said all would undergo the Covid-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test before entry into the camp.

“No one will be allowed into the camp without passing through the Covid-19 screening and testing at the camp gate.

“All extant procedures for the registration of prospective corps members with strict observance of physical distancing still stand.”

The PRO added that the scheme had put in place necessary measures at the camp to ensure the safety of corps members, including the proper and regular use of face masks during the exercise.(NAN)

