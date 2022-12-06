Orientation: NYSC acting D-G urges corps members to embrace SAED training

Olukayode Babalola

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members deployed to Nasarawa state to embrace its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training offered at the orientation camp.

Mrs Christy Uba, Acting Director General, NYSC, said this at the swearing- in of the 1023 corps members in the 2022 Batch C, Stream II deployed to the state on Tuesday at the Magaji Dan Yamusa Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area.

Uba, represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, NYSC Coordinator in the state, advised the corps members to take the training seriously because white collar jobs were no longer readily available.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas and make yourselves available for the training from the orientation camp.

“On our part, management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme,” she said.

The acting D-G also urged the corps members to participate fully in camp activities such as lectures, drills, sports and the SAED training during their three week orientation course.

“My dear compatriots, you have come into the NYSC scheme with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm, I call on you to make ample use of these traits which have the potential to launch you in the path of responsible leadership.

“The scheme is designed by the founding fathers to groom youths to take leadership roles and positions in order to build a strong, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria,” she said.

Uba also congratulated the 1023 corps members comprising 393 males and 630 females for successfully completing a stage of their studies.

She also commended them for making themselves available for the national service to contribute their quota to the development of the state and country.

The D-G further appealed to stakeholders to support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, which according to her, is awaiting accent by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This will enhance the smooth operations of the scheme especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members,” she added.(NAN)