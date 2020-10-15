Orientation camps resume Nov. 10 — NYSC

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced Nov. 10 for the resumption of orientation activities for prospective corps members in all its 37 camps across the country.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The NYSC advised all prospective corps members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols while in camp in order to have a hitch-free orientation course.