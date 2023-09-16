Oriental Brothers, Kabaka’s new album ranks 50th on Apple Music 100 chart

By Aderonke Ojediran

Kabaka and His Oriental International Brothers’ new album, “Abialam”, has surged to the 50th position on Apple Music Top 100 chart worldwide less than 24 hours after its release.

Ammarachi Anyanwu, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Derda Promotions, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

“In a groundbreaking moment for African highlife music, after its release. this monumental achievement makes “Abialam” the first highlife music album from Africa to ever reach this global milestone.

“Abialam, which means “I have returned”, is an intricate tapestry of traditional rhythms and modern beats, capturing the essence of highlife music while resonating with a broad international audience.

“The album features six tracks that pay homage to the highlife genre’s rich history, while also incorporating contemporary elements that make it accessible and relevant to today’s music scene.

“We are beyond thrilled to see this level of engagement and support from our fans around the world,”Anyanwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Godwin Opara, fondly called Kabaka, is a famous guitarist and the leader of the Oriental Brothers International Band.

The band has been famous in Eastern Nigerian highlife scene for several years.

The 77-year-old singer, composer and instrumentalist noted that ‘Abialam’ aimed at restoring the highlife genre.

“it’s an honour to represent highlife music on a global stage and make history with this album,” he said.

Some of his major albums with the Oriental Brothers include ‘Uwa Atualamujo/ Ihe Chinyere,’ ‘Ihe Oma,’ ‘Isichim nyara gi,’ ‘Five Fingers,’ ‘Oriental Special,’ ‘Osa enwe akwu,’ ‘Onyeoma nmadu eji egbuya,’ ‘Anam ele chi,’ ‘Hallelujah,’ “Madu bu aja’ and ‘Abialam’.

“Abialam” has not only topped charts but also garnered critical acclaim from music critics, who lauded the album’s rich instrumentation, lyrical depth, and innovative sound.

Fans can stream “Abialam” on Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms. (NAN)

