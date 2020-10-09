Organization reaffirms commitment to support FG through youth employment

Domak Group Ltd., a private organization, has reaffirmed its commitment to support the Federal Government in creating employment for the youth to move the nation forward.
Mr. Kingsley Azonobi, Managing Director of the organization, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.
Azonobi said the support initiative was as a result of the organization’s activity to celebrate the 60 years of Nigerians living together as one entity and as most dynamic and innovative people.
“The journey has been excellent, educative, interesting and encouraging in the sense that we are still together, it is not that easy to hold on to a nation.
“So many elements have tried to break us apart, but Nigeria cannot break, no matter what anybody wants to do, we are one Nigeria and we will remain one.
“It has been a very successful journey so far; the motivation behind Domak empowering youths and the needy is borne out of passion to give back to the country.
“We tried our best to motivate unemployed youths; we just issued employment letters to six youths out of many that we have employed during COVID-19, in spite of many companies shutting down.
“We reviewed our strategies and came up with lots of initiatives to create employment within this lockdown; we have employed not less than 35 youths and other Nigerians.
“We have added a lot of job opportunities to this government and that is what we are here for, to support the government,” he explained.
Azonobi urged Nigerians to always speak positively about their fatherland, adding that negative things come to people who speak negatively, while positive things attract good things of life.
He decried negative messages by people on the social media about Nigeria that portray the image of the country negatively.
“Once you speak positively about your nation, you will get what you speak,” Azonobi said. (NAN)
