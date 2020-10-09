Organization reaffirms commitment to support FG through youth employment

Domak Group Ltd., a private organization, has reaffirmed its commitment to support the Federal Government in creating employment for the youth to move the nation forward.

Mr. Kingsley Azonobi, Managing Director of the organization, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Azonobi said the support initiative was as a result of the organization’s activity to celebrate the 60 years of Nigerians living together as one entity and as most dynamic and innovative people.

“The journey has been excellent, educative, interesting and encouraging in the sense that we are still together, it is not that easy to hold on to a nation.

“So many elements have tried to break us apart, but Nigeria cannot break, no matter what anybody wants to do, we are one Nigeria and we will remain one.