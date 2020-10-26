Organising committee says Port Harcourt safe for Wike football tourney

Bashir Badawiy, Chairman of the Organising Committee for Gov. Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, says Port Harcourt is safe for the tournament and all participating teams.

Badawiy, in a statement on Sunday in Port Harcourt, assured that there was going to be an “unforgettable experience” at the event billed to begin on Nov. 6 in Port Harcourt.

“We have 12 days to go and I can tell you that the tournament will set the pace for the football season to come.

“Port Harcourt is ready to host all the football teams coming to fight for bragging rights. It will set a marker for all pre-season games.

“The tournament is the place to be and I am glad that all the teams have signified their intention to be in the Garden City,” he said.

The Organising Committee Chairman commended the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, on the ministry’s efforts to ensure a successful competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 16 teams from both the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL are expected at the competition.(NAN)

