Organised labour urges Nasarawa govt to implement pensioners’ promotions

Organised Labour in Nasarawa has called on the state government to implement the promotions of pensioners, while computing their retirement benefits.The leaders of the organised labour made the call on Wednesday in Lafia on the side lines of the election of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state.The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yusuf Iya and Mohammed Doma, his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, observed that a lot of workers, including pensioner, were given notional promotions by the government but without financial backing.The NLC Chairman said the union was already struggling for the implementation of 13 years outstanding promotions of civil servants still in active service, explaining that there were little hitches that the union and the government were working hard to address, before the implementation commences.

He said state retirees do not have any problems enjoying the implementation of their promotions on retirement, but wondered why the case was different for the local governments.The NLC Chairman said the union would not accept the injustice to local government retirees, as the government had insisted that it would not implement their notional promotions, while they were still on active service.On his part, the TUC Chairman, Mohammed Doma said what was happening to local government retirees was unacceptable and urged the government to reverse it, in order to ensure industrial harmony in the state.The TUC Chairman also assured workers that the leadership of the organised labour would ensure that their long awaited outstanding promotions of over 13 years were implemented.He called on the new leadership of the pensioners in the state to always support the struggle for better welfare for workers and pensioners in the state.

On his part, Abdullahi Baba, the newly elected Chairman of NUP in the state, expressed gratitude to the union members for electing them to serve for the next four years, promising not to disappoint the union and its members.Baba also used the opportunity to commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the monthly release of N50 million for the payment of gratuities to state level retirees.

He, however, appealed for the money be be increased to N100 million monthly.Bala pointed out that the N26 million being released monthly by the 13 LGAs for the gratuities of retirees at the LGA level was inadequate, saying that the union would ensure that its upward review to N130 million monthly.Earlier, Mr Nicholas Aboki, Head of the state’s Civil Service, said the government had done a lot towards ensuring better welfare for workers and pensioners in the state.

Represented by Abigail Wayas, Permanent Secretary in his office, Aboki said the governor had increased monthly allocation to pensions board to N50 million from N10 million, adding that the governor had also restored full payment of monthly pensions immediately he assumed office two years ago.Aboki promised that the government would continue to give priority to the welfare of workers, including those who had retired. (NAN).

