Organised labour suspends strike in Niger

The organised labour in Niger has suspended its seven-day old industrial action over 30 per cent cut in salaries of civil servants in the state.

Labour gave reasons for the suspension in a statement by Mr Yakubu Garba, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Mr Tanimu Yunusa, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Minna on Tuesday.

The statement directed the state civil servants to go back to their duty posts by Wednesday, saying that most of their demands had been met.

According to the statement, this is to inform all the state civil servants and local government workers that the industrial action has been suspended following amicable resolution with the government.

It noted that government had agreed to pay members of staff of state and local governments.

It further said that the state government had agreed to pay the outstanding 30 per cent of differed June salaries, saying that full salaries for members of staff of local governments would be paid between Dec. 8 and Jan. 31.

The unions explained that government had agreed to re-reimburse the state pension board and had commenced payment of pension and gratuities.

The unions added that the state government agreed to reinstate 80 workers recently dismissed, saying that those found guilty of criminal records would be dealt with according to civil service rules. (NAN)