Organised labour suspends strike in Nasarawa State

The organised labour in Nasarawa State has suspended its 20-day-old industrial action after reaching an agreement with the state governent on Monday in Lafia.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that labour had on June 15, embarked on strike to press for full implementation of new national minimum wage, pending promotion among other welfare issues.



Comrade Yusuf Iya, state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who announced the immediate suspension of the strike shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government at the Government House, directed workers to resume at their duty post with effect from July 6.



The NLC boss thanked traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their intervention towards the resolution of the impasse.



NAN reports that the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, read the agreement before labour leaders and representatives of government led by the Head of Service, Abari Aboki, signed in the presence of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.



He said the state government had agreed to commence the implementation of over 10 years outstanding promotions of workers from August, 2021.



Kana said that the government also agreed to pay the last tranche of the August 2016 unpaid salaries immediately.



On the issue of the N30,000 minimum wage, the commissioner said that both parties agreed for implementation for workers from grade levels one to six, while negotiation would continue on the consequential adjustments for workers on grade levels seven and above.



He also said that parties agreed that no worker would be victimised for participating or refusal to join the strike.



Kana said that parties also agreed that government should introduce development levy for all categories of income earners for the next 12 months to enhance the revenue profile of the state in order to meet its obligations.



Also speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to the Traditional Council of Chiefs led by its Chairman, retired Justice Sidi Bage, the Emir of Lafia, for their intervention to end the labour dispute.



He also commended labour leaders for exhibiting maturity, adding that the government was also very civil while the industrial action lasted by not using excessive force to show that they were in charge.



The governor said that the suggestions by the union on how to fund the implementation of what was agreed upon was highly appreciated.

He, therefore, appealed to workers to join hands with his administration to boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state for development to thrive. (NAN)

