Organised labour suspends strike in Nasarawa State

July 6, 2021



The organised labour in Nasarawa State has suspended its 20-day-old industrial action after reaching an agreement with the state governent on Monday in Lafia.


The News Agency of Nigeria reports that labour had on June 15, embarked on strike press for full implementation of new national minimum wage, pending promotion among other welfare issues.


Comrade Yusuf Iya, state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who announced the immediate suspension of the strike shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the the House, directed workers resume their duty post with effect from July 6.


The NLC boss thanked traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their intervention towards the resolution of the impasse.


NAN reports that the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, read the agreement before labour leaders and representatives of by the of Service, Abari Aboki, signed in the presence of . Abdullahi Sule.


He said the state had agreed commence the implementation of over 10 years outstanding promotions of workers from August, 2021.


Kana said that the government also agreed to the last tranche of the August  2016 unpaid salaries immediately.


On the issue of the N30,000 minimum wage, the commissioner  said that both parties agreed for implementation for workers from grade levels one to six, while negotiation would continue on the consequential adjustments for workers on grade levels seven and above.


He also said that parties  agreed that no worker would be victimised for participating or refusal to join the strike.


Kana said that parties also agreed that government should introduce development levy for all categories of income earners for the next 12 months to enhance the revenue profile of the state in order to meet its obligations.


Also speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to the Traditional Council of Chiefs by its Chairman, retired Justice Sidi Bage, the Emir of Lafia, for their intervention  to the labour dispute.


He also commended labour leaders  for exhibiting  maturity, adding that the government was also very civil while the industrial action lasted by not excessive force to show that they   in charge.


The governor said that the suggestions by the union on how to fund the implementation of what was agreed upon was highly appreciated.
He, therefore, appealed to workers to join hands with his to boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state for development to thrive. (NAN)

