Organisations urge FG, stakeholders to collaborate for environmental remediation

Netview Environmental and Engineering Company Ltd and NRI Nigeria Ltd have called on Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders in environment sector to collaborate for effective environmental remediation.

The General Manager, Netview Mr Isiguzo Iheanyi, made the call at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2021 in Abuja.

Iheanyi said that the two organisations had partnered to demonstrate Peat Sorb product for environmental remediation and oil/chemical spills, at the summit.



The general manager explained that the Peat Sorb product was an environmental product used to keep the environment safe and healthy.

He said that the product had been demonstrated at the Ministry of Environment recently, also in Ogoniland in 2015 and was planning on another demonstration exercise in Ogoniland.

Iheanyi said that the demonstration was to know how effective the product was being impacted by oil or any other pollutant.

The general manager said that the essence of introducing the product was to ensure that the environment was clean and safe when it would be used.

He said that the product was recognised and certified by the National Oil Spill Detection and Regulations Agency, (NOSDRA).

He added that the product was also approved by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other international regulators, such as Environmental Protection Agency, U.S.

According to him, environment is something one cannot do without, various activities and business development is a sure thing.

“So we know that to keep the environment clean and safe is to keep ourselves safe too, so this product will ensure that we have a sustainable environment to drive.

“We want the government and other stakeholders to collaborate with us for effective environmental remediation.

“If everybody should join and do the right thing at the right time, with the help of this product, we will achieve a cleaner and a sustainable environment,” he said.

The Netview Director, Mr Peter Yobo, said that the Peat Sorb was environmental friendly, adding that the product would totally clean polluted environment.

“In Ogoni community, we have many fishermen and farmers, the lands snd waters have been devastated by carbon pollution.

“This product have a capacity to totally clean-up the Ogoni land.

“The pollution of the land and water got so bad that to drink water is a problem in the area,” he said.

According to him, this pollution has the opportunity of killing people and causing cancer to people.

“So, if the government and other relevant stakeholders can collaborate with us, the product will go a long way in addressing our environmental challenges.

“The product is unique and essential, it is certified by DPR and other necessary organisations.

“We have liase with the ministry of environment they are all aware of the product,” he said.

Yobo, however, urged the government and other stakeholders to collaborate with the organisations for effective sensitisation of the product, as it would promote healthy environment.

Also, Mr Charles Enwesi, Chief Operation Officer, NRI Nigeria Ltd, said that the organisations had 100 per cent hope that the product would work well to the environment.

Enwesi said that the product would help improve effectively on waste management and address other environmental issues.

He added that the product has been in existence in Canada, Brazil and other international countries. (NAN)