Organisations train 77 young people on digital skills in FCT

The Xploits Consulting Ltd. with support from Access Bank Plc on Wednesday offered digital skills training to 77 young people on digital skills in the FCT. Mrs Grace Taiwo, the Communication Manager of Xploits Consulting Ltd., who conducted the training in Abuja, said that the training was to impact on the youth basic and intermediate digital skills.

Taiwo said that the training was divided into categories such as computer literacy, internet safety and responsibility, use of Microsoft suite, social media marketing, website development, mini importation and affiliate marketing. She said that the training, which was held in Gwagwalada and Abaji Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had earlier been extended to many youth in various fields such as fish and snail farming in Kogi and Nasarawa states.

She said that the training would help the participants to advance in Information Communication Technology (ICT). She said that the training would also develop the knowledge of the participants by making them to understand the fields effectively. Earlier, Mr Solomon Alao, the Assistant Business Service Manager, Access Bank, Gwagwalada branch called on participants to be attentive on the training to enable benefit from it.

Alao said that the training would be beneficial to the participants businesses as most of the official activities were going digital. Mr Sani Niuwa, one of the participants who spoke on behalf of the others, expressed their gratitude to both organisations for making it possible for them to access the training. (NAN)