Organisation lauds Senate for increasing FCT 2024 budget

The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), a progressive change organisation, has commended the Senate for increasing FCT statutory 2024 budget from N1.15 trillion to N1.282 trillion.

Mr Ugochukwu Nnam, the President of the organisation, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

NAN eports that Senate on Tuesday approved the 2024 Statutory Budget for the FCT amounting to N1.282 trillion, an increase of N135 billion from the figure initially proposed by the FCT

Nnam described the FCT as a semi state which made it imperative for higher budget allocation.

“FCT is like a State, so it has many capital projects like the Abuja light rail and roads etc which require enough capital expenditure.

“We urge the senate to do more of that in the subsequent budget allocations so that Wike can replicate what he did in Port Harcourt here in Abuja,” he said.

The ILDC boss urged Wike to turn Abuja into the ”Dubai of Africa”.

He expressed the commitment of his group to support good governance and development in Nigeria. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola