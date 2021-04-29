A charity organisation, “With Good Initiative’’ says it donated food items to 74 patients at the Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Tudun-Wada, Kaduna.

Mrs Sadiya Abdu-Ali, founder of the organisation, disclosed this on Thursday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Abdu-Ali stated that visiting the sick was very important, especially during the month of Ramadan, which according to her, was a rewarding act loved by God.

“The aim of the visit was to see the children and women who were hospitalised, converse with them and encourage them to be strong; pray for them and give them food items.

“Items such as milk, sugar, cereal, beverages and water were distributed to the patients. We were also able to pay hospital bills for some patients who were not capable,’’ she said.

Abdu-Ali urged Nigerians to lend a helping hand to the poor, especially those admitted in hospitals who found it hard to eat, buy medication, or pay hospitals bill.

According to her, one can help with the little he or she has, as it will go a long way in putting smiles on people’s faces and spreading love irrespective of religious or ethnic background. (NAN)

