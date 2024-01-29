Organisation calls for establishment of ECOWAS anti-terrorism taskforce

The United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), an NGO, has called for the establishment of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) anti-terrorism Task Force.

Mr Shalom Olaseni, Chairman, UGRFP, made the call in a statement on Monday in Akure in the wake of the reported joint withdrawal of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from the ECOWAS.

Olaseni said his organisation had since 2017 tirelessly advocated the creation of the taskforce due to escalating threat of terrorism across West African region.

According to him, the rising instances of coups in West African states are intrinsically linked to the pervasive terrorism in those nations.

“Governments and military agencies have struggled to effectively counter these threats, and I think this should necessitate the establishment of a proactive and permanent ECOWAS Anti-terrorism Task Force.

“Terrorist networks have forged trans West Africa alliances, underscoring the need for a collaborative approach.”

He added that the task force should not only be raised reactively during coups and unrest, but should be a statutory entity, equipped to address the continuous and evolving challenges of terrorism.

“The proposed task force aims will be to eliminate safe harbours for terrorists across West Africa by fostering regional cooperation and bringing enduring peace to the region and laying the foundation for economic growth and prosperity.

“We at UGRFP believe that only through the establishment of a robust and permanent ECOWAS anti-terrorism task force can West African states collectively safeguard their citizens and secure a brighter future for the entire region,” he said.(NAN)

By Segun Giwa

