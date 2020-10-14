Organisation calls for end to ASUU/FG face-off for students’ sake

The Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa’ikamas Sunnah (JIBWIS), an Islamic Organisation, has appealed to the striking members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off the industrial action for the sake of students.

Sheikh Saidu Jingir, the Deputy National President of JIBWIS, made the call on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Jingir called on the Federal Government and ASUU to find a common ground for universities to reopen and offer the kind of services expected of the universities in the country

”The crisis can be resolved through the spirit of give and take. Education is key to our children’s future.

”Our children are the victims in the current face off. We cannot afford as responsible parents, allow this to linger,” he said.

He called on prominent traditional and religious leaders to be involved resolving the lingering strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a delegation of the federal government led by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, met behind closed doors with the leadership of the Senate on Tuesday to appraise the University Transparency Account Systems payment platform developed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The meeting, chaired by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, also had in attendance, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and the ASUU leadership led by the President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

ASUU had rejected the IPPIS as it embarked on indefinite strike in February. (NAN)