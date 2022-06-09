Organisation, Aisha Buhari Foundation partner to empower women farmers

By Ahmed Ubandoma

Almaty (Kazakhstan), June. 9, 2022 (NAN) The Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) is to partner with the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) to provide technical support for women in agriculture.

IOFS Director-General, Prof. Yerlan Baidaulet, made the assertion on the sidelines of the high-level forum on food security in Almaty, The Republic of Kazakhstan.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the partnership entails building technical capacities of women for a more productive engagement in agriculture.

The D-G said that the IOFS had a lot in common with the ABF in terms of operational convergence for rural farming.

”I am confident that we can collaborate to promote food security and nutrition. So, we need to increase food production for the benefit of the population.

” The two organisations have have alot in common, specially in the areas of developing technical capacity for female farmers and rural farming,” he said.

Baidaulet said that the IOFS would hold a technical session to develop an action plan for the partnership before visiting Nigeria.

He commended the ABF for its commitment to tackle social problems, support humanity and make the society a better place.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Mr Sani Zorro, expressed optimism that the partnership would be mutually beneficial.

He said that the ABF had been visibly proactive in providing healthcare, education and economic empowerment services to the vulnerable in the society.

”The foundation is willing to collaborate with reputable organisations around the world to deepen its support for humanity,” he said.(NAN).

