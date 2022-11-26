Orderpaper to present National Assembly Annual Appraisals at Parliamentary Colloquium





Ahead of elections into the Nigerian National Assembly, Nigeria’s premier/pre-eminent legislative and policy think-tank, OrderPaper Nigeria, and its partners are convening a Parliamentary Colloquium and Public Presentation of its signature, National Assembly Annual Appraisals.



The twin event, the first to be held by an independent organisation outside the federal parliament, serves as a platform to drum the message about electing productive legislators and holding them to account as integral catalysts for effective service delivery by government.



The Colloquium is scheduled to kick off at 10.00 am on November 30 2023, at the House of Representatives Wing of the National Assembly Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja



According to the organisers, the initiative is pursuant to OrderPaper’s exclusive annual performance appraisals of the National Assembly (conducted in 2020 and 2021 for the 9th Assembly), which have gained recognition and traction among various stakeholders as a salient means of legislative accountability.



“We have chosen to validate and officially release the 2022 appraisals at the meeting tagged ‘The Parliamentary Colloquium,” Oke Epia, Executive Director at OrderPaper, tweeted.

“At OrderPaper, we recognise the legislature as the first and foremost of the three branches of Government in a democracy; and that performing and productive legislators are critical to

effective service delivery by government.



This is why we have dedicated our resources to niche reportage of the Parliament since 2015 while providing programmes and projects that effectively bridge the gap between citizens and representatives in Parliament,” he added.

The event is part of the implementation of the VOTER (Validating the Office of The Electorate on Representation) Project undertaken by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative with support from

the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) Project by Palladium.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

