OrderPaper Rebrands to Strengthen Parliamentary Monitoring, Public Policy Advocacy





OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost independent parliamentary monitoring organization and policy think tank, has announced a significant rebranding initiative designed to reinforce its identity and enhance its public perception. This transformation reflects OrderPaper’s continued dedication to bridging the gap between parliament, policy, and the public through the strategic use of data and technology to drive civic engagement and improve governance.

Oke Epia, Founder/CEO, OrderPaper Nigeria said in a statement that as part of the rebranding, OrderPaper has unveiled a new logo that captures its brand essence and attributes through a nimble, sleek, and timeless aesthetic. The design reflects a tech-forward approach and embodies a commitment to transparency, accountability and excellent service delivery. The updated green color palette signifies trust, innovation, and the organization’s evolution as an enduring and trusted partner in fostering a transparent and inclusive democracy. The new identity has been deliberately crafted to symbolize clarity, objectivity, and accessibility in governance and citizen engagement.



A significant aspect of the rebranding is the unveiling of a dedicated media arm, now known as Parliament Reports. This platform – www.parliamentreports.com – provides legislative intelligence, policy analysis, data analytics, and comprehensive coverage of Nigeria’s national and state assemblies. Parliament Reports reinforces OrderPaper’s commitment to delivering timely and relevant learning and data to support informed decision-making by citizens, as well private and public entities. A WhatsApp channel has been created to specifically support this renewed focus.



With close to a decade of experience in social entrepreneurship and activism, OrderPaper has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in civic engagement, capacity building, and policy advocacy—promoting good governance and advancing democratic practices. With this new direction, the organization envisions becoming Africa’s most authoritative reference for parliamentary reporting, advocacy, and public policy advisory. Its mission remains to provide accessible, reliable parliamentary data that empowers citizens and facilitates informed decision-making by stakeholders across board.



“Our rebranding is more than a visual update; it represents our renewed commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and active citizenship,” said Oke Epia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OrderPaper. “We believe that informed citizens are essential for effective governance, and through our innovative approaches, we aim to empower all stakeholders to demand greater accountability and optimal service delivery from their elected representatives in government.”

To further drive public engagement, OrderPaper has introduced a gap-bridging mechanism whereby citizens can reach their representatives in the National Assembly with their queries and petitions through a specialised feature on our redesigned website called Reach Your Rep.

Furthermore, we have introduced new dissemination channels to enhance civic participation and inclusion. In this regard, a social community called People’s Parliament has been established on Facebook and WhatsApp. This community will amplify our efforts across diverse programmes, projects and initiatives, including:



● RemTrack: A digital platform for public engagement on energy transition, climate change, transparency, accountability, and host community beneficiation in Nigeria’s extractive sector.



● ConsTrack: A platform providing verified data on the implementation of public projects in Nigeria, empowering citizens to monitor and report on project progress.



● Leg’ACE: The Legislative Accountability and Constituency Engagement programme, which fosters meaningful interactions, open dialogue, and active participation in the legislative process, effectively bridging the gap between citizens and the legislature.



● Scorecard Nigeria: Our data-driven legislative accountability work with trailblazing impact will be anchored on a dedicated platform to be unveiled soon. This is to further drive public engagement around our periodic performance appraisals of the National Assembly.



● Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame: The rebranding initiative seeks to strengthen and institutionalise Nigeria’s first-ever MVP Hall of Fame initiative birthed by OrderPaper in 2023 to recognise and celebrate the best of the best performers at the end of the legislative tenure.



At the core of OrderPaper’s approach is a theory of change that prioritizes the election of competent representatives, the strengthening of legislative institutions, and the empowerment of citizens to hold their leaders accountable. Guided by the IDEA core values of innovation and inclusion, dedication and diligence, efficiency and effectiveness, and accountability and adaptability, OrderPaper renews its commitment to delivering excellence and driving meaningful, data-informed change.



“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we invite all stakeholders in the democratic project, including public officials, civil society organizations, the private sector, development partners, and the general public to join us in our mission to enhance legislative accountability and promote responsible citizenship across Nigeria and Africa.”