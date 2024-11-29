OrderPaper commended for excellent delivery of USAID project

OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative has been recognised for its outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to promoting fiscal transparency and accountability reforms in Nigeria.

OrderPaper was specifically commended for excellent delivery of the Growth Initiatives for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT) project, an activity under the Strengthening Civil Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project implemented by Palladium International and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In a letter addressed to Oke Epia, Founder and Executive Director of OrderPaper, Lydia Odeh, Chief of Party, SCALE, stated that the successful implementation of the GIFT project is a testament to OrderPaper’s high level of organisational capacity, valuable networks, thoroughness, and advocacy skills.

The GIFT project is a comprehensive initiative focused on evidence-based advocacy to drive policy reforms through public awareness and engagement campaigns promoting anti-corruption and fiscal reforms. At its core, the project aims to promote Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance (TAGG) in Public Finance Management. OrderPaper led a cluster of four other civil society organisations (CSOs) in delivering the project for two years under SCALE.

In the letter to Epia, the Chief of Party stated: “Your leadership and dedication have not only ensured the smooth execution of your cluster advocacy strategies and activities but have also set a high standard for excellence. The professionalism and efficiency demonstrated by OrderPaper and the cluster under your guidance have been truly commendable. Your team’s ability to handle complex tasks with precision and your proactive approach to problem-solving has been instrumental in achieving our overall project goal.”

According to Odeh, OrderPaper’s “exemplary delivery and proven capacity” significantly contributed to the success of the five-year SCALE project. She stated that USAID-SCALE is “particularly impressed by your commitment to taking on bigger responsibilities and your readiness to tackle new challenges. Your proven capacity and dedication made OrderPaper an invaluable partner, and we are confident in your ability to continue delivering exceptional results.”

OrderPaper led the GIFT project in advocating for crucial amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 as a firm measure of securing stronger fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in public finance management in Nigeria.

The GIFT project achieved significant milestones, including securing the sponsorship of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) Repeal and Reenactment Bill 2024 by House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and co-sponsored by six other members, including the Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere. The bill has passed a second hearing and is awaiting a public hearing.

Advocacy activities undertaken by the GIFT project included organising high-level dialogues with key National Assembly committees and crucial partnerships with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), among others.

The project reached over 18 million Nigerians through a national radio outreach, among other targeted media outputs. These activities led to the notable progress of the FRA bill in parliament and the inclusion of a demand for the amendment of the FRA into the National Assembly’s recommendations for the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Responding to the commendation from SCALE, Mr. Epia expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying: “This commendation reflects the collective dedication and hard work of the GIFT Cluster and the entire OrderPaper team. Our success in driving fiscal transparency reforms demonstrates the power of collaborative advocacy and strategic engagement. We remain committed to strengthening Nigeria’s public finance management framework and ensuring greater accountability in governance.”

The GIFT cluster comprised OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, Centre for Transparency Initiative (CTA), HipCity Innovation Centre, CLICE Foundation, and AdvoKC.