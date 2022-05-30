Order immediate rescue of Methodist Prelate, CAN appeals to Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), while appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Uche and two others condemned their abduction.

In a statement on Monday title: “CAN asks Buhari to order immediate rescue of Methodist Prelate, two others’’ was signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

CAN appealed to Buhari to give an order to the security agencies to “free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.”

CAN recalls that Uche was abducted on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark by gunmen.

The statement read in part, “If a great Servant of God of Uche’s calibre could be kidnapped like a three-year-old baby on a major road without any resistance from the police, it speaks volumes of what our security architecture has become.

“No fewer than 10 clerics have been kidnapped this year alone and none was rescued by the security agencies.

“In two instances, the victims were killed by their captors, unfortunately!

“This situation is not good for our nation at all,’’ CAN said.

The association called on Buhari to do all within his powers to get these servants of God released very soon and unhurt.

“We call on Christians and other well-meaning Nigerians to join us in praying for their release immediately,’’ CAN said. (NAN)

