Oral health: 11,354 patients attend AKTH dental clinics

Share the news













A total of 11,354 patients attended dental clinics at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) where they benefitted from the various dental care services available at the hospital’s Department of Dental and Maxillofacial Surgery.

According to a press release by Head of Information and Public Relations, AKTH, Hauwa M. Abdullahi, the gender distribution of the patients, who came from the Hospital’s catchment area, shows that 5,069 of them were females, and the remaining 6,285 were males.

Data in the hospital’s latest edition of its annual report to the end of 2018 indicate that, “the range of dental treatments and services offered by the hospital cover almost every aspect of contemporary dentistry.”

The department’s five units at which it treats patients are the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Restorative Dentistry and Child Dental Health. The other units are Oral Diagnostic Sciences and Preventive Unit.

The treatments and services offered by the Department include fabrication of partial and full dentures; tooth extractions in adults and children; provision of stainless steel crowns for children; scalling and polishing.

The report explained that the Preventive and Community Dentistry Unit of the hospital “is responsible for prevention of dental diseases and community education.”

More details given in the report indicate that,”The Child Dental Health Unit offers services in both general paediatric dentistry and orthodontic treatment which involves the alignment of the teeth and the jaws. The Unit can offer a full compliment of child dental health treatment available anywhere in the world.”

With 12 consultants, 11 Senior Registrars and a staff strength of more than 60, the Department has conducted numerous oral health awareness lectures on proper care of teeth and other oral issues at various fora in Kano for the benefit of the citizenry.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.