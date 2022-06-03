OPWS, Community Volunteer Guards kill 5 bandits in Benue — Hemba

A combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Community Volunteer Guards, has killed five bandits between Tuesday and Thursday in Utange Council Ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Security, rtd Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen on Friday in Makurdi.

Hemba said that the security team killed two bandits on Tuesday and three on Thursday.

He lamented that regrettably the bandits rounded up a community volunteer guard who was on routine patrol and killed him.

He said there were still a presence of armed herdsmen in the area, emphasising that the bandits were in unholy relationship with them.

“Anytime the security team chased them they run to the herdsmen camps for cover.

“The herdsmen camps that are uncovered had been burnt down,” Hemba said.

He disclosed that there was great improvement in the security situation in area, lamenting that the area was a nightmare years back but the situation is different now.

“I have driven alone to the area without security personnel but it would not have been possible years back.

“We give kudos to Gov. Samuel Ortom for his efforts to rid the state of criminal elements. He has prioritised security.

“Also, his decision banning the use of Toyota Corolla popularly known as ducknyash and motorcycles had helped in the reduction of criminal activities in the area a great deal,” he said. (NAN)

