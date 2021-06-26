Optometrists beg for more spaces in LASG hospitals

Dr Nwakuso Aruotu, Chairperson, Board of Trustees(BoT), Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), has appealed to the Lagos State Government to employ more Optometrists in public hospitals and healthcare centres in the state.

Aruotu made the call at the 4th National Conference and Vision Expo of Nigerian Optometric Association, on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day conference had “Quality Eyecare: Economic and Security Impact of ChadOVID-19” as its theme.

According to her, Optometrists are not just Primary Healthcare Doctors but can also apply their services at the secondary.

“I thank the Lagos State Government for its support to Optometrists in the state and as an association.

“We would like to use this auspicious occasion to humbly request that more Optometrists be employed into the government hospitals and healthcare centres in the state.

“This will enable them to serve the teeming populace who are presently underserved,” she said.

The chairperson also commended the management of the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria, for its efforts in getting more government hospitals across the country to absorb Intern Optometrists.

While pledging the association’s continued partnership in this direction, she added that NOA would also continue to identify more openings for Optometrists to be employed.

She urged all healthcare professionals to practice professionally and display mutual respect to all in the course of their duties in the best interest of the patients.

Besides, Aruotu, commended NOA, Lagos State Chapter, for the diligence and efforts put into organising a befitting conference and AGM.

She said this was in spite of the many challenges associated with holding an event of such magnitude during a lingering pandemic.

NAN reports that the conference will ended on Saturday, June 26. NAN)

