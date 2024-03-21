Optavia Capital Partners seeks collaboration with NiDCOM on diaspora investment

Optiva Capital Partners Ltd., a wealth management company has called for collaboration with the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to promote further inflow of diaspora investment to the country.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jane Kimemia made the call on Thursday when she led a delegation on a courtesy visit to NiDCOM Headquarters in Abuja.

Kimemia said the company, specialises in investment immigration, could serve as a platform that would provide the bridge through which diaspora investments would flow to the country using the vast network of international partners it is working with.

The CEO said the company could provide divergent investment solutions across geographical locations and asset classes.

“Our clients are global citizens, which we see Nigeria with her population of over 200 million people who can key into it.

“Also Nigeria has a viable market in various sectors of the economy that can thrive and that is where we come in,’’ she said.

Responding, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, informed the delegation that the commission serves as a link between Nigerians living abroad and the country by way of opening them up to investment opportunities in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa assured the delegation of NiDCOM’s readiness to work closely with the wealth managers to ensure that more and more Nigerians living abroad invest in their home country.

She said the commission is passionate about encouraging the diaspora to invest back in the country as it will go a long way toward contributing to the Gross Domestic Product of the country by generating employment opportunities in many sectors of the economy.

“I am glad and proud that in the past couple of years, we have seen the investment that Nigerians in the diaspora have made back home.

“We have them investing in the healthcare, education, agri-business, real estate, and ICT sectors, among others.

“We also have the Diaspora Investment Summit which comes up every November.

“We have also created a forum for them to come together and see where they can invest in the country.

“We will continue to build that bridge between them and their home country and build trust which I think is very important, ‘’she said. (NAN)

By Maureen Okon