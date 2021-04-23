OPSH will remain neutral, impartial in operations- Commander

The Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, says its officers and men will remain neutral and impartial their operations.Maj.-Gen. Dominic Onyemulu, Commander OPSH, said this during a visit to Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau, on Thursday in Jos.The commander, who said he adequately sensitised his personnel on the need to treat Plateau residents equally, stressed that such move would win the hearts and minds of the people.“

Since my assumption as commander on March 11, I have been going round sensitising my men on the need to be neutral, impartial and just carrying out their legitimate duties of ensuring a environment.“This is part of my philosophy and I will ensure all my men key into it.“So, I want to assure the people that my personnel will not take side any group tribe, but will work for the of total peace to Plateau,”

he said.Onyemulu also said he warned his personnel against bribe taking and extortion of innocent citizens.“I have also told my personnel to desist from taking bribes and extorting innocent citizens.“They are being paid salaries and other and so, they have no to extort innocent civilians.

“Our is to safeguard lives and , promote a Plateau and not extort the people,” he said.Onyemelu called on the residents of the state to the military and other security agencies their efforts to stem the tide of insecurity.(NAN)

